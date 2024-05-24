Guwahati Records Scorching 40 Degree Celsius Today, Rainfall Expected From May 26

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, sweltered under scorching temperatures today, on May 24 as the mercury soared to 40°C marking one of the hottest days in recent memory for the city.

The last time Guwahati witnessed such high temperatures was in April 2014, when it surpassed the 40°C mark twice, and in May 1960.

The all-time highest temperature recorded stands at 40.6°C in April 2014.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a slight relief for Guwahati residents, with temperatures expected to hover between 38-39°C on May 25. However, significant relief is anticipated from May 26 onwards, with temperatures dropping to a more tolerable range of 30-34°C.

While relief from the scorching heat is on the horizon, the IMD warns of impending severe weather conditions.

Cyclone ‘Remal’ is predicted to form over the east central Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning, bringing widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms, and strong winds to Assam on Sunday and Monday.