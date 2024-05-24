Manipur High Court Uses Chat-GPT For Research To Pass An Order

NET Web Desk

In a recent judicial decision, the Manipur High Court utilized artificial intelligence, mainly ChatGPT, to solve a pivotal service matter involving a Village Defence Force (VDF) personnel.

The case, Md Zakir Hussain v. State of Manipur, witnessed the court reversing the disengagement of the petitioner from service, emphasizing the court’s commitment to ensuring justice and upholding legal principles.

Presiding over the case, Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma acknowledged the innovative application of AI tools, highlighting their instrumental role in resolving the complex legal issue.

The decision underscores the court’s proactive approach in adopting advanced technologies to facilitate judicial processes.

Notably, the controversy originated from the removal of Md Zakir Hussain, a VDF personnel, from his duties without prior notice.

The VDF, a critical component under the Manipur Police, plays a crucial role in enhancing local security and supporting law enforcement, particularly in rural regions prone to insurgent activities and communal tensions.

In his efforts to comprehend the legal framework governing such disengagement orders, Justice Sharma initially sought clarification from the government counsel.

However, the response was insufficient, prompting the judge to resort to additional research using Google and ChatGPT 3.5.

The AI-assisted research revealed an Office Memorandum issued by the Home Department of Manipur, outlining the service conditions for VDF personnel.

A critical finding from this memorandum was the requirement for issuing a show cause notice to VDF members before taking any punitive action against them.

Justice Sharma’s thorough examination led to the conclusion that the disengagement order violated the principles of natural justice.

Consequently, the court decreed the immediate reinstatement of Md Zakir Hussain, establishing a significant legal precedent in service matters within the state.

Advocate Ajmal Hussain represented the petitioner, while Government Advocate Shyam Sharma appeared on behalf of the State.

This case marks a notable instance of the judiciary’s adaptive use of artificial intelligence to enhance legal research and ensure just outcomes, potentially paving the way for broader AI integration in the legal field.