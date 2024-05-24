Meghalaya Board Exam Results Announced: SSLC Pass Percentage At 55.80%, HSSLC Arts At 79.76%

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream today, on May 24.

This year, 79.76% of students cleared the HSSLC Arts exam, while the pass percentage of SSLC stands at 55.80%.

In the SSLC results, Anuj Chetry from Sherwood School, Tura, topped the list with a remarkable score of 575 marks.

Aleytheia Syiemlieh from St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, secured the second position with 574 marks, while Congenial Kharsahnoh from Christian Academy, Shillong, achieved the third position with 571 marks.

In the HSSLC Arts stream, Menangmankhraw Kharkongor from St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, emerged as the top scorer with 468 marks.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulated the successful candidates, stating, “Big congratulations to all the meritorious students of SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) of our State Board. You have passed the first leg of your life’s journey through your hard work. May you cross greater milestones in the future.”

The HSSLC exams were conducted from March 1 to 27, and the SSLC exams were held from March 15 to April 3.