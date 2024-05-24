Meghalaya: Cyclonic Storm Alert Issued For South West Khasi Hills

NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about a developing cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, expected to intensify by May 25 and move towards the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal by May 26.

In light of this, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and CEO of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for South West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, has urged all departments and communities to remain vigilant and take necessary safety precautions.

The low-pressure area currently over the Bay of Bengal is showing signs of intensification, prompting the district administration to issue advisories and mobilize resources for potential emergency response.

The district machinery has been instructed to report any cyclone-related incidents directly to the Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairman, ensuring a coordinated response to any emergencies that may arise.

Residents have been advised to avoid outdoor activities unless absolutely necessary and to seek shelter during thunderstorms.

The ADC also emphasized the importance of securing loose objects that could become hazardous in high winds.

Block Development Officers will serve as the primary point of contact for the public to report local incidents and seek assistance.

Authorities are encouraging all communities to stay updated on weather reports and adhere to safety guidelines to mitigate the impact of the impending storm.