Nagaland: Skill Upgradation Training Program For Officers And Staff Of DIPR Held In Kohima

NET Web Desk

In a strategic move to empower officers and staff of Nagaland’s Information & Public Relations (IPR) a two-day skill upgradation training program was held at DIPR, Kohima.

On the concluding day today, Media Secretary, Chief Minister’s Office, Ayieno Kechu emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong work ethic, being consistent, and exhibiting unwavering commitment to their duties.

She underscored the significance of the role of officers’, urging them to strive for excellence and embrace the concept of lifelong learning.

Deputy News Director of Asia Pacific at the Associated Press, Yirmiyan Arthur highlighted the unique position of IPR officers and staff as the first information providers for the people of Nagaland.

She encouraged the trainees to leverage this advantage and communicate effectively, while also maintaining transparency and credibility during times of crisis.

The training also featured insightful sessions led by Joint Director, IPR Asangla Imsong, who emphasized the importance of reporting during crises and the need to provide accurate and clear information to the public.

Joint Director, IPR, Simon Teilia underscored the significance of maintaining positive interpersonal relationships within the IPR department, emphasizing the importance of treating everyone equally.