NECTAR To Launch Drone Pilot Training Program For 10 Qualified Rural Women From NE Region

NET Web Desk

North East Centre for Technology Application and Research (NECTAR), Department of Science & Technology will be imparting “Drone Pilot Training for Rural Women” to 10 qualified women from North East region free of cost.

The Directorate of Science & Technology Nagaland informed that the training will be conducted tentatively during 2nd week of June at Remote Pilot Training Organisation, Boko, Guwahati.

The Directorate said the female applicants should be an indigenous inhabitant and in the age group of 18 to 65 year.

Applicants should also have an education qualification of class 10th pass.

Applications can be submitted to the Director, Science & Technology, Nagaland below Civil Secretariat, Kohima, 797004.

While, the last date of submission of application with details, contact number, e-mail address and address for correspondence is 29th of May.

