Ten Pairs Of Trains With ICF Rakes Converted To LHB By NFR During FY 2023-24

NET Web Desk

N.F. Railway, towards its constant endeavour in making train journeys more safe and secured mode of transportation, adopts technically advanced measures to prevent unforeseen incidents on trains.

As an initiative, NFR came up with conversion of its ICF coaches to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in trains to provide better travelling and comfortable journey experiences without compromising safety.

These coaches consist of technical advancements like Fire and Smoke Detection System (FSDS), Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) along with Aspiration type Smoke Detectors and Aerosol based Fire Detection System.

During 2023-24, 10 pair of long-distance trains operating through important routes were converted to LHB rakes replacing with the existing conventional rakes. As of now a total of 60 trains with 95 rakes operating under NFR have been converted to modern LHB rakes.

LHB rakes are equipped with modern hydraulic shock absorber and improved suspension system which ensures greater riding comfort for the passengers compared to conventional rakes.

LHB coaches are manufactured with anti-collision technology that causes less fatalities during accident. Each coach also has an “Advanced Pneumatic Disc Brake System” for efficient braking at higher speeds.

At present, NFR is operating 912 numbers of AC coaches and 822 numbers of Sleeper Class coaches along with 129 numbers of luggage vans and 67 numbers of pantry cars having LHB model.

In addition, two pairs of new train services at NFR with Train no. 15926/15925 (Dibrugarh-Deoghar-Dibrugarh) Weekly Express & 15724/15723 (Siliguri Town-Jogbani-Siliguri Town) Intercity Express came up with LHB model.

Improvement in Rail safety and upgradation in passenger amenities is a continuous process and constant endeavour is made to improve the same.

Safety Audits/inspections are undertaken at regular intervals on railway infrastructures with a view to identify areas to ascertain maintenance with implementation of safety procedure and systemic defects identifications are adopted to prevent accidents.

Conversion of old ICF coaches into LHB coaches is one such safety drive that Indian Railways aims towards providing enhanced safety and next level comfort to its commuters.