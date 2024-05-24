Three Rhino Poachers Arrested In Assam

NET Web Desk

Three persons, suspected of involvement in rhino poaching within Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, were arrested following a coordinated operation in Golaghat and Jorhat districts, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was carried out by the forest department and police in both the districts since Tuesday, a park official said.

One person, identified as Amar Choudhury, also known as Harilal Choudhury, was intercepted from Jugal Ati village while en route to Bokakhat town on May 21.

Subsequent interrogation unveiled plans for a rendezvous to trade a rhino horn at Palashguri village in Golaghat district.

Consequently, a joint operation was launched in the village, resulting in the arrest of Gunakanta Doley, purportedly involved in the illicit rhino horn trade, on Wednesday.

Further investigations and a search at Choudhury’s residence led to the discovery of six rounds of .303 live ammunition concealed in a bamboo bush in his backyard.

Choudhury implicated Achinta Morang, also known as Empe Morang, as the mastermind of the group involved in the illegal trade of rhino horns.

Morang was apprehended from Kareng Chapori in Jorhat district on Thursday. During interrogation, he divulged possession of a .303 rifle and three rounds of ammunition intended for rhino hunting in Majuli, the official added.

Based on prima facie evidence of involvement in attempted rhino poaching, illegal possession of wildlife articles, and the attempted trade of rhino horns, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) (Assam Amendment) Act, 2009.