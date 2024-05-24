Tripura: Agartala Railway Station’s GRP Arrests 3 Bangladeshi Nationals & 1 Indian Youth for Illegal Entry

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 24, 2024: In a significant crackdown on illegal border crossing, the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala Railway Station arrested three Bangladeshi women and a young man on charges of unauthorized entry into India. The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of GRP Police Station, Tapas Das, confirmed that the individuals were detained due to the absence of valid travel documents.

“Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the arrested individuals are Bangladeshi nationals who failed to produce any legitimate papers for their entry,” stated OC Tapas Das. The incident has sparked a debate over the security measures in place, as the railway station is known to be a hub for the illicit exchange of intoxicants, including ganja, across international borders.

The arrest occurred yesterday evening, raising alarms about the effectiveness of the state’s security apparatus. The ease with which these individuals bypassed the vigilant eyes of the Border Security Force (BSF) has become a pressing concern among the public.

OC Das elaborated on the operation, saying, “Acting on confidential intelligence, our plainclothes officers were deployed at the station. The suspects’ erratic behavior and inconsistent responses upon questioning led to their arrest.” The individuals, identified as Sukhlal Debnath, Rozina Begum, Ruma Akhtar, and Kakali Begum, were taken into custody and have since admitted to their Bangladeshi citizenship during police interrogation.

A formal case has been registered against the four at the Agartala GRP Police Station, marking a significant step in addressing the challenges posed by illegal immigration and its implications for national security.