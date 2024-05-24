Tripura Board Announces Class X and XII Results with 87.54% and 79.27% Pass Rates

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 24, 2024: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday announced the results for the Class X and XII examinations of 2024, marking a significant academic milestone for students across the state. Out of the 59,089 candidates who appeared for the examinations, 29,534 students of Class X and 20,095 students of Class XII successfully passed, recording impressive pass percentages of 87.54 percent and 79.27 percent, respectively.

Addressing a press conference at the TBSE office complex in Agartala on Friday noon, TBSE President Dr. Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury provided a detailed analysis of the results. “Altogether, 29,534 candidates out of 33,739 from Class X and 20,095 candidates out of 25,350 from Class XII passed in the board examinations conducted in March 2024,” he stated. He further elaborated on the gender distribution of the candidates, noting, “Among those who appeared for the Class X exams, 15,782 were male and 17,957 were female. In Class XII, 12,015 were male and 13,334 were female.”

Comparing the results with the previous year, Dr. Chowdhury highlighted a slight improvement in the pass percentages. “Last year, the pass percentage was 86.32 percent for Class X and 83.52 percent for Class XII,” he noted.

The performance of schools across various districts was also discussed. “Candidates of Class X appeared from 1,083 schools, with 310 schools achieving a 100 percent pass rate. For Class XII, 409 schools participated, and 39 of them recorded 100 percent results,” Dr. Chowdhury revealed. He mentioned specific district performances, stating, “In Class X, Gomati district recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.96 percent, followed by South Tripura at 92.91 percent, and West Tripura at 91.13 percent. For Class XII, Sepahijala district led with 84.25 percent, followed by West Tripura at 82.97 percent, and South Tripura at 82.91 percent.”

Dr. Chowdhury also discussed the impact of the “Bachar Bachao” (Save the Year) initiative, which successfully enabled 3,213 Class X candidates and 4,235 Class XII candidates to pass. Furthermore, he highlighted the performance in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) regions, where 85.01 percent of Class X students and 70.57 percent of Class XII students passed.

Expressing some concerns, Dr. Chowdhury conveyed his disappointment with the performance of students from 125 schools that appeared under the CBSE this year, describing the results as “unexpected.”

TBSE Secretary Dulal Dey announced that the marksheets would be distributed to the respective schools within the next two to three days. “Candidates who wish to apply for a review of their results can do so after receiving their marksheets,” he added.

The Board authorities extended their gratitude to the Director of Education Department, District Education Officers (DEOs) of the eight districts, the Home Department, and the 2,500 teachers who were deputed for the checking of answer sheets, acknowledging their collective efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct and evaluation of the examinations.