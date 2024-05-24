Tripura CEO Punit Agarwal Reviews Preparations for 2-East Tripura Vote Counting

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 24, 2024: In preparation for the upcoming vote counting for the 2-East Tripura (ST) parliamentary constituency elections, a comprehensive review meeting was held today in North Tripura district. The meeting was presided over by the State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punit Agarwal, took place at the video conference hall of the District Collector’s office on Friday.

The gathering saw the attendance of several high-ranking officials, including District Election Officer and DM Debapriya Bardhan, Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty, Additional DMs Biplab Das and Subhash Chandra Saha, Dharmanagar SDM Shyamjoy Jamatia, Kanchanpur SDM Pradeep Krishnaraj, Panisagar SDM Sushanta Debbarma, and Assistant Returning Officers from various assembly constituencies in North Tripura. Officials from various departments were also present.

During the meeting, CEO Punit Agarwal stressed the importance of meticulous planning and execution for the counting of votes. “Every task related to the counting of votes must be carried out according to the established plan,” Agarwal asserted. He underscored the need for robust security arrangements, adherence to restrictions, and ensuring the smooth completion of the counting process on the designated day. Discussions also covered the patrolling and area dominance by security personnel.

Agarwal emphasized the enforcement of Section 144 within 100 meters of the counting center, traffic management, and the necessity of uninterrupted power supply. “We must ensure the provision for videography of the counting process to maintain transparency,” he added.

District Election Officer Debapriya Bardhan provided an update on the preparations in the district, confirming that the first phase of the enumeration exercise has been completed. “We have also held meetings with representatives of political parties in each sub-division of the district,” Bardhan reported, highlighting the collaborative efforts to ensure the accuracy and fairness of the vote counting process.

Following the review meeting, CEO Punit Agarwal conducted an on-site inspection of the strong room, counting center, and CCTV camera monitoring room at the Bir Bikram Institution in Dharmanagar. He was accompanied by DM Debapriya Bardhan, SP Bhanupada Chakraborty, and other officials.

Agarwal’s inspection tour also included a visit to the strong room and counting center of the Panisagar assembly constituency at the 58-Panisagar Panchayat Samiti office. During this visit, he engaged with the officials regarding the preparations for the strong room and the counting process.

It is noteworthy that the Bir Bikram Institution’s counting center will serve several assembly constituencies, including 54-Kadamtala-Kurti, 55-Bagbassa, 56-Dharmanagar, and 57-Jubarajnagar, ensuring a centralized and secure environment for the vote counting process.