Tripura Revenue Department Issues Cyclone Advisory Amidst Severe Weather Forecast

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 24, 2024: Tripura’s Revenue Department on Friday issued an advisory for cyclone ‘Remal’ to District Magistrates of eight districts instructing them to implement necessary measures in anticipation of severe weather conditions, including heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms.

The Additional Secretary of the Revenue department Dr. Tamal Majumder conveyed in the advisory that the State Government is vigilantly monitoring the situation in collaboration with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). “The state is in close coordination with the IMD for further updates regarding the cyclonic storm. District Magistrates are urged to adhere to IMD’s impact-based advisories and take suitable actions,” Majumder stated.

The advisory outlines specific directives: “Regularly assess the situation, alert NDRF, SDRF, Tripura State Rifles, Fire & Emergency Services, and trained volunteers, and identify potential response areas. If necessary, have them on standby for immediate deployment. Ensure the readiness of equipment like boats, life jackets, and other flood rescue items. Monitor river flows, embankments, and catchment areas, and take immediate preventive and preparedness measures.”

Furthermore, the department has instructed District Magistrates to evacuate residents from low-lying areas to safe shelters and initiate relief measures if required. “Begin operating pumps in flooded areas to remove water. Conduct immediate damage assessments and report to SEOC with details on actions taken. Response teams and line departments should promptly clear debris and restore essential services. Assign officers or key officials for specific responses and undertake necessary actions as per the disaster management plan,” the advisory continued.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also directed the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Revenue/DM), and Relief Commissioner to take comprehensive measures in preparation for the cyclone starting from May 25th.

The IMD in Agartala has issued Orange alerts for Tripura from May 26th to 28th, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and squally winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph, with gusts up to 70 kmph. The alerts indicate a high likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across all districts of the state.