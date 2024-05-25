A Heartfelt Plea to Tripura Government: Distressed Grandfather Seeks Assistance for His Grandson’s Education

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 25, 2024: In a poignant turn of events, a resident of Tripura’s Kanchanmala Ward No. 2 in the Golaghati assembly constituency under Sepahijala district Haripada Goswami has made a public plea for support from the state government for his grandson, who he refers to as “trouble” due to the hardships faced. The child Rajdeep Pal is an 8-year-old student at Kanchanmala SB School and the unfortunate series of events leading to this situation began several years back.

Haripada’s younger daughter Mousumi Goswami was married to Jhantu Pal of the same locality. However, the marriage was fraught with difficulties, prompting Mousumi to return to her paternal home while pregnant. It was there that she gave birth to Rajdeep. Since the child’s birth, the father Jhantu Pal has not made any inquiries about his son. Tragically, Mousumi passed away last year due to a complicated illness leaving young Rajdeep in the care of his grandfather.

Haripada Goswami, who works as a daily laborer is struggling to make ends meet and is unable to afford Rajdeep’s educational expenses. “Life has been a constant struggle for us, akin to the proverbial ‘the Panta is already over when you finally get the salt’ (a person who is really poor, needy and destitute),” said Haripada, drawing on a local saying to describe their dire circumstances.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Haripada Goswami expressed his concerns: “I am doing all I can to provide for my grandson, but my meager earnings are not enough to secure his education. I urge the state government to extend their support to us. They have been a beacon of hope for the helpless and poor, and I believe they can brighten my grandson’s future.”

The locality has rallied behind Haripada’s appeal, hoping that the government will take notice and provide the necessary assistance to ensure a brighter future for Rajdeep Pal.