Anasuya Sengupta Creates History, Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes

Anasuya Sengupta, one of the lead stars of Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov’s Hindi-language movie “The Shameless”, has created history by bagging the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Sengupta, who hails from Kolkata, is the first Indian artiste to win the category’s top acting honour, marking a significant milestone for India at the prestigious film gala. The festival will conclude on Saturday.

In her acceptance speech on Friday night, Sengupta dedicated the award to “to the queer community and other marginalised communities” for bravely fighting for their rights all around the world.

