Arunachal: Anjaw District Near Indo China Myanmar Border Shines In The Class 10 Results 2024

NET Web Desk

Anjaw district near Indo China Myanmar border has achieved remarkable success in the recently declared Class X results.

Anjaw Mla Dasanglu Pup (hayuliang st assembly constituency) shared in her social media about the achievement and mentioned that Anjaw district secured the 5th position among all districts with an impressive passing percentage of 68.29%. & it’s is a significant improvement from last year’s 26.67%, marking the highest improvement rate of 41.62% among all districts.

Mla Hayuliang Smti Dasanglu Pul wife of former CM Late Kalikho Pul

Congratulated the hardworking students and teachers for their dedication and perseverance and gave a heartfelt thanks to the education department of Anjaw for their unwavering commitment and support.

Together students of remote Anjaw district set a new standard of excellence in the field of education in state of Arunachal Pradesh