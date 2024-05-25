Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: BTC Govt Reschedules School Timings Amidst Heatwave

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

BTC Govt decided to reschedule the school timings of all Government, Provincialised and Private Elementary, Secondary & Higher Secondary Schools in BTR w.e.f. 27th May, 2024 as given below.

  1. LP Schools : 7.30 A.M. to 11.00 A.M.
  2. UP Schools: 7.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M.
  3. HS/HS Schools: 7.30 A.M. to 12.00 Noon

This decision has been taken to spare the children from the extreme afternoon heat, and to ensure that students can continue to learn in a conducive environment.

Schools will function in this timing until further order.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News