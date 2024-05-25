Assam: BTC Govt Reschedules School Timings Amidst Heatwave

NET Web Desk

BTC Govt decided to reschedule the school timings of all Government, Provincialised and Private Elementary, Secondary & Higher Secondary Schools in BTR w.e.f. 27th May, 2024 as given below.

LP Schools : 7.30 A.M. to 11.00 A.M. UP Schools: 7.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M. HS/HS Schools: 7.30 A.M. to 12.00 Noon

This decision has been taken to spare the children from the extreme afternoon heat, and to ensure that students can continue to learn in a conducive environment.

Schools will function in this timing until further order.