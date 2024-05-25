Assam: Several Districts, Announced Changes In School Timings Amid Heatwave

NET Web Desk

Due to heatwave-like conditions, several districts, including Kamrup (Metro), have announced changes in school timings to protect the students from any health issues arising from the heat.

In order to avoid any ‘untoward incident’ among students, several district authorities have changed the school timings as excessive heat from last week has created concerns for the health of the students, as sweating, headaches, and other health issues may occur.

It was also instructed to arrange the morning assembly inside the classroom or on the school veranda rather than in an open space or field.