Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: Several Districts, Announced Changes In School Timings Amid Heatwave

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Education, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Due to heatwave-like conditions, several districts, including Kamrup (Metro), have announced changes in school timings to protect the students from any health issues arising from the heat.

In order to avoid any ‘untoward incident’ among students, several district authorities have changed the school timings as excessive heat from last week has created concerns for the health of the students, as sweating, headaches, and other health issues may occur.

It was also instructed to arrange the morning assembly inside the classroom or on the school veranda rather than in an open space or field.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News