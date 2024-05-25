Assam State Zoo Welcomes First Mandarin Ducklings

NET Web Desk

The Assam State Zoo is celebrating a landmark achievement with the hatching of three Mandarin ducklings, marking the first time the zoo has successfully bred this exotic species.

The ducklings and their mother are reported to be in good health.

The adult Mandarin ducks were brought to Assam from Mysuru in May 2023 as part of the zoo’s ongoing efforts in wildlife conservation.

The successful breeding is seen as a testament to these efforts and the dedication of the zoo’s staff.

As per reports, both the mother and the ducklings are thriving under the careful supervision of zookeepers and veterinary staff.

The ducklings are being provided with a diet tailored to meet their nutritional needs, consisting of mixed vegetables, wheat, and crushed rice.