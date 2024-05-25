Assam UG, PG Admission Registration Process To Begin From May 27

NET Web Desk

The Higher Education department, Govt of Assam, has issued guidelines and schedule for Four-year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP), Five-year Integrated Master Programme (FYIMP), and Five-year Integrated Post Graduate Programme (FYIPGP) admissions 2024. The commencement of admission processes for undergraduate and postgraduate courses across different universities has been initiated and is scheduled to start from May 27.

Admission for UG, Masters, and PG will be facilitated through the common admission portal- assamadmission.samarth.ac.in. This applies to all government, pandit deendayal upadhyaya adarsha mahavidyalaya, provincialized, government model colleges, and autonomous colleges, state university campuses and private, venture, non-government colleges affiliated with state universities and assam university.

Students will be provided with six choices for selecting programmes, whether within the same Higher Educational Institution HEI or across different colleges. Students are required to indicate their preferences for the program options. HEIs will be informed of the preferences selected by the applicants. Autonomous universities will compile merit lists based on their admission criteria.

In contrast to previous practices, the Merit lists will no longer be required to be uploaded in Excel or PDF formats on the Higher Educational Institution (HEI) website. Instead, the HEIs will mark the students eligible for admission by processing the merit list directly within the admission portal. Once marked and saved by the HEI, the merit list for the programs will be automatically generated and made visible to students in the “merit list section” of the admission portal.

For admission without CUET, the first merit list will be out on June 13. Following this, the second merit list will be published on June 14-15, and admissions for the second merit list will be conducted on June 16. The third merit list will be made available on June 18-19, with admissions for candidates in this list taking place on June 20-22. Additionally, spot admissions will be available from July 29-31 for those who have not secured seats in earlier rounds.