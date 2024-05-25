Badminton Uproar in Tripura: Players Demand Secretary’s Resignation Amidst Legal Turmoil

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 25, 2024: The badminton players in Tripura have taken to the streets in a loud protest against the alleged illegitimate actions of the state’s badminton governing body. The athletes gathered in front of the Badminton Association’s office located near the Shanti Hotel. Kashari Patti here in Agartala city raising their voices in unison to challenge the ban imposed on them from participating in the sport.

One of the players, speaking on condition of anonymity recounted the series of events that led to the current impasse. “The Badminton Association of India under the leadership of Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unjustly declared our new committee illegal. This took place right after our state teams were sent to compete at the national level which prompted the association to take legal action against us in the Patiala High Court in Delhi,” the player explained.

The core of the protest is the demand for the resignation of the Badminton Association secretary Sanjib Saha. The players allege that the committee led by Saha was formed during an election period which they claim violates the regulations. “We demand the immediate resignation of all members of the committee including Sanjib Saha. There are several financial complaints against this committee and legal proceedings are already underway,” stated another player echoing the sentiments of the protesting group.

The situation remains tense as the players stand firm in their resolve, seeking not only the removal of the current committee but also the arrest of the secretary, citing the alleged financial irregularities as the basis for their grievances. The community awaits a response from the Badminton Association of India as the athletes’ future in the sport hangs in the balance.