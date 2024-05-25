Cyclonic Storm ‘Remal’ In Bay Of Bengal To Hit West Bengal And Bangladesh On May 26

NET Web Desk

Indian Meteorological Department, IMD said that a cyclonic storm, developing in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to hit the coasts of West Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh as a severe cyclonic storm on May 25.

In this regard, National Crisis Management Committee met under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to review preparedness for the impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal.

IMD Director General said that the cyclone is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by tonight.

Thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around tomorrow midnight as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 110-120 kilometre per hour gusting to 130 kilometre per hour.

The severity will remain for almost 24 hours till the morning of 27th May and then will lose intensity.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force has deployed 12 teams and kept five additional teams on standby. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard along with ships and aircrafts have been kept in readiness.