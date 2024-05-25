DD Kisan Set To Become First Government Channel to Introduce AI Anchors

NET Web Desk

Doordarshan Kisan (DD KISAN) is going to become the first government TV channel of the country to launch two AI anchors – AI Krish and AI Bhoomi.

Agriculture Ministry said DD Kisan is coming with a new look and a new style among the farmers of India on 26th May where the presentation of the channel is going to be in a new avtar.

It said the AI anchors can speak in fifty languages and read news 24 hours and 365 days without getting tired.

The viewers will be able to see these anchors in all the states of the country.

These AI anchors will provide necessary information about agricultural research in the country and global level, trends in Krishi Mandis, changes in the weather and information about government schemes.