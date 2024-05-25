Manipur: 4th Freshers’ Meet Cum Felicitation Programme 2024 Of TKLDMU Held In Imphal

NET / UT DESK

The Tangkhul Katamnao Long Dhanamanjuri University (TKLDMU) celebrated its 4th Freshers’ Meet cum Felicitation Programme 2024 on May 24, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Dance Academy in Imphal.

The event was organised successfully despite the numerous challenges posed by ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

Mrs. K. H Leiyaphy Rita, Director of Relief and Rehabilitation, Government of Manipur, graced the occasion as Chief Guest, while Dr. Lucy Jajo Shimray, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, DM College of Arts, attended as Guest of Honour.

The programme also saw the presence of numerous teaching faculties from the five constituent colleges of the University, as well as representatives from various student and civil bodies including TKS, TKLI, TPOI, TSLI, and ACTSU.

Dr. Lucy Jajo Shimray emphasized the importance of learning the Tangkhul language, highlighting it as a reflection of the community’s identity.

She expressed concern over the declining presence of Tangkhuls in academic fields and urged the participants to excel in their studies to restore the community’s former glory.

Dr. Mary Thomas Chithung, Associate Professor of Commerce, encouraged students to pursue excellence and discover their life’s purpose.

Dhanamanjuri University has introduced Tangkhul language as a Modern Indian Language (MIL) for undergraduate students since the academic session of 2020-21. The university has now extended the study of this language up to the 4th semester from the current session.

This initiative aims to safeguard tribal languages, folklore, and literature, promoting and preserving valuable elements of Tangkhul culture.

Incorporation of the Tangkhul language into the curriculum was pioneered by Dr. Ch. Sheelaramani, former Principal of DM College of Arts.

The TKLDMU has also submitted a memorandum to the Education Minister, with a copy to the Vice Chancellor of the University, for the engagement of regular teaching faculty for the Tangkhul language.

The programme featured various cultural performances, including poem recitations, cultural attire shows, and song competitions.

The event was highlighted by the presence of two celebrities: Mr. Lummi Shangchiri, Rubaru Mr. India Brand Ambassador 2023, and Miss Philayung Jajo, Miss Manipur 2nd Runners Up 2022. Renowned Tangkhul contemporary singers Mr. Reyamee, Miss Achui Soro, and Mr. Tangmeiso Shinglai captivated the audience with their performances.

The event was an exuberant celebration of Tangkhul culture and academic excellence, reflecting the community’s resilience and commitment to education amidst challenging times.

