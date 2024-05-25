Mizoram Police Clarifies Allegations Of Inaction Regarding Mizo Girls Sent Abroad As Maids

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Police on Thursday issued a statement on the issues and hardships faced by Mizo housemaids working aboard that have been highlighted in several social media platforms.

They affirmed in their statement that the allegation of inaction of the government in these social media platforms in respect of three Mizo girls who were illegally sent to Syria on November 6, 2022 by E&K Agency, Vaivakawn is without any fact and regretful.

The Mizoram Police call attention to the various steps taken by them:-

1. As previously highlighted in Mizoram Police Press Release issued on May 1,2024, initiatives have already been taken for the rescue of three Mizo girls working as housemaids in Syria. In this regard, the government is in constant correspondence with the First Secretary, Head of Chancery, Indian Embassy, Syria through official emails and telephone in which latest status of the Mizo housemaids were shared.

2. The Mizo housemaids working in Syria were contacted several times, their grievances and issues faced were enquired while informing them the initiatives taken by the government for their safe repatriation. The Indian Embassy in Syria had informed the Mizoram government that a meeting of the Indian Embassy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Syria was held on Dt.19.5.2024 and that a legal notice had been served to the employers of the Mizo housemaids.

3. Initially, the Syrian Placement Agency demanded a payment of $2,500 per housemaid for early repatriation of Mizo housemaids as per the terms of contract agreement however, due to the intervention from the Indian Embassy and Syrian local authorities; the placement agency has agreed to arrange replacement.

4. It is also learnt through the Indian Embassy that the Placement Agency in Dubai are currently searching for replacement of housemaids in lias with Syrian placement agency and Exit Visa will be issued to them as soon as the legal formalities are finalised.

5. Due to the volatile political situation in Syria, the progress of the rescue is being hampered. However, necessary procedures to repatriate the Mizo housemaids from Syria are at advanced stage.

The Police Statement also mentioned that Hon’ble Chief Minister and Home Minister have taken this matter very seriously and these cases are closely monitored. Under their guidance, Miss Lalkhumtiri, who had faced issue in Dubai had also been brought home from Dubai on May 9, 2024.

Furthermore, they mentioned that the state government will continue monitoring of the situation and maintain communication with all relevant parties and committed to safe repatriation of the three Mizo girls back to Mizoram at the earliest possible time.