MoEF&CC Joint Secretary Prasad Tours Sikkim, Unveils New Book On Regional Floral Diversity

NET Web Desk

Ms. Nameeta Prasad, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, concluded a three-day visit to Sikkim, focusing on the state’s botanical conservation efforts.

Her visit included a comprehensive tour of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Sikkim Himalayan Regional Centre (SHRC) in Gangtok.

During her visit on May 25, Ms. Prasad commended the BSI, SHRC for their dedication to conserving endangered, endemic, and threatened (EET) plant species within its experimental garden.

Her itinerary encompassed detailed tours of the herbarium, museum, and library, offering a holistic view of the centre’s activities.

Dr. Rajib Gogoi, Scientist ‘F’ and Head of Office at SHRC, briefed Ms. Prasad on the centre’s significant achievements and ongoing initiatives.

He highlighted the centre’s cutting-edge research, robust conservation efforts, and extensive educational outreach programs, all contributing substantially to the preservation and understanding of Sikkim’s unique biodiversity.

A highlight of Ms. Prasad’s visit was the release of a new book, “A Southern Silk Route: Sikkim & Kalimpong – Wild Flowers & Landscapes.”

This publication, unveiled by Ms. Prasad, captures the rich floral diversity and breathtaking landscapes of the Sikkim and Kalimpong regions.

The book is anticipated to be an invaluable resource for botanists, conservationists, and nature enthusiasts, enhancing the appreciation and understanding of these ecologically significant areas.