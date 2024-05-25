Nagaland Will Not Be A Safe Haven For Drug Traffickers And Peddlers: Nagaland Dy CM Patton

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said that the police force has sent a clear message that Nagaland will not be a safe haven for drug traffickers and peddlers.

Taking to social media post, Patton said the recent seizure of drugs worth 16 crore rupees is a major victory in the battle against the menace of narcotics.

He said that this crackdown is a continuation of numerous other successful operations where kingpins have been arrested and huge drug hauls seized.

He urged all citizens to stand united with the police force in the War Against Drug. Patton appealed citizens to share any information that could aid the investigations.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed appreciation to Nagaland Police personnel, led by DGP Nagaland Rupin Sharma for the relentless efforts in the War Against Drugs.