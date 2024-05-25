Northeast Frontier Railway Intensifies Efforts to Provide Clean Drinking Water Amid Rising Temperatures

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 25, 2024: As summer temperatures soar, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has stepped up its efforts to ensure passengers have access to clean drinking water, both at station premises and onboard trains. In a move aimed at enhancing passenger amenities and comfort, NFR has deployed a range of hydration facilities across its major railway stations. The initiative was announced by NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) in a press communiqué on Saturday.

“NFR is committed to providing essential amenities to our passengers, especially during the hot summer months,” said the CPRO. “We have ensured the availability of Water Vending Machines (WVMs), water coolers, and water taps at several key stations within our zone.”

With the installation of over 100 Water Vending Machines at major stations such as Katihar Junction, New Jalpaiguri, Raiganj, Samsi, New Coochbehar, Kokrajhar, and Hasimara, NFR aims to make clean and hygienic water easily accessible. These machines dispense potable water for refilling bottles and carry-away containers at affordable prices. Passengers can refill one-liter bottles for just Rs 5 or purchase a carry-away container for Rs 8. For larger quantities, a five-liter refill is available for Rs 20, and a carry-away container costs Rs 25.

In addition to the WVMs, NFR has ensured the operation of numerous water coolers, taps, and tube wells. “To ensure free cold drinking water is accessible to all passengers, we have installed 126 water coolers, 8015 taps, and 494 tube wells across our stations,” the CPRO explained. These facilities are strategically placed to maintain uniform accessibility across station platforms.

To further address hydration needs during long journeys, NFR has implemented a Quick Watering system. This ensures that all long-distance trains are regularly refilled with water at designated stations or whenever necessary. “Our Quick Watering system allows us to efficiently maintain water supplies onboard, contributing to a more comfortable travel experience,” added the CPRO.

These measures underscore NFR’s dedication to enhancing passenger welfare, particularly during adverse weather conditions. By providing reliable access to clean drinking water, NFR aims to improve the overall travel experience for its passengers.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritizing passenger comfort and well-being,” the CPRO concluded. “Our continuous efforts to supply drinking water at stations and onboard trains reflect this dedication.”

NFR’s initiative is expected to significantly benefit passengers, ensuring they remain hydrated and comfortable throughout their journeys, even as temperatures climb.