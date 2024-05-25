Pop Band Imagine Dragons To Perform At IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony In Chennai

NET Web Desk

Renowned Pop band ‘Imagine Dragons’ is set to electrify the stage at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final match.

The announcement came via a Twitter post from Star Sports, where the band’s lead vocalist, Dan Reynolds, confirmed their participation in the closing ceremony of IPL Season 17.

Reynolds expressed admiration for Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, calling him “the GOAT” and “the God of all fans.”

The promotional video accompanying the announcement features highlights from past IPL seasons and iconic moments of Kohli’s career with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the clip, Reynolds can be heard saying, “This is the stage where we come along. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he’s the God of all fans.”

He further shared his enthusiasm about performing in India, stating, “Visiting India was the highlight of my entire career.”

Noting, this will be Imagine Dragons’ second performance in India, following their debut at the Lollapalooza India music festival in 2023.

The IPL 2024 final, featuring Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will take place on May 26.

Fans are eagerly anticipating both the match and the closing ceremony performance by Imagine Dragons, promising an unforgettable conclusion to the cricket season.