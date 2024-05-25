Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sunrisers Hyderabad To Clash With Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL Final On May 26

In IPL Cricket, Sunrisers Hyderabad stormed into the final defeating Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in the second Qualifier match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last night, on May 24.

Notably, this marks the third time that Sunrisers Hyderabad made their way into their IPL final to clash with former champions KKR.

In a video shared by SRH after the match, team’s skipper Pat Cummins says, “Wonderful game tonight. We got 170-odd (175 for 9) with the bat. We probably would have liked a few more (runs), but then went out to bowl, decent powerplay and then the spin twins Abhishek (Sharma) and Shahbaz (Ahmed) were amazing, took key wickets through the middle (overs) and ended up restricting them to… (139 for 7).”

“Onto the final in 48 hours. We’ll see you there. The guys are pumped!” he added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will now face Kolkata Knight Riders in the summit clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tomorrow, on May 26.

