Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Felicitates Students’ for Academic Excellence in Board Exams

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 25, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Saturday honored the academic achievements of students who excelled in the Class X and XII examinations conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at the official residence of Chief Minister here in Agartala city.

The ceremony was attended by the meritorious students along with their proud parents, was not just a celebration of academic excellence but also a platform for the Chief Minister to express his views on the educational system and the role of various stakeholders in shaping the future of the state’s youth.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saha emphasized the critical role of educators in the development of students. “The work of the teachers is to develop the students,” he stated, acknowledging the dedication and effort put forth by the teaching community.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of parental involvement in the educational journey of their children. “Parents showing interest will increase their children’s will power,” he remarked, urging them to continue supporting and encouraging their wards.

Dr. Saha took the opportunity to inspire the young minds, urging them to carry forward the legacy of excellence. “Encourage the children of the future generation,” he said, “Tripura should be taken forward.”

In his speech, the Chief Minister proudly noted that the standard of education in Tripura is on par with other boards across the country. He reassured that the students of Tripura are no longer at a disadvantage at the All India level, thanks to the alignment with the CBSE examination system.

Furthermore, Dr. Saha advocated for a balanced approach to education, stating, “Sports are necessary along with studies.” He stressed the importance of self-awareness and holistic development beyond the confines of textbooks.

Acknowledging the collective responsibility of schools and educators, he added, “It is not enough to study, you have to know yourself.” The presence of the teachers of the accomplished students at the reception underscored the collaborative effort behind the students’ success.