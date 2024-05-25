Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Unveils Full-Length Statue; Highlights Enduring Relevance of Rebel Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 25, 2024: In a solemn ceremony that resonated with the enduring legacy of Kazi Nazrul Islam, Tripura Chief Minister Professor Dr Manik Saha unveiled a full-length statue of the revered poet at Renters Colony, Jogendranagar in Agartala city. The event was organized by the Bharat-Bangla Maitri Sangsad was marked by the Chief Minister’s touching reflection on the timeless relevance of Nazrul’s thoughts.

“Even today, the thoughts of the rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam hold profound significance,” declared Chief Minister Saha. “His contributions to societal welfare are immeasurable, and his victory song of morality must echo through the generations.”

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to introduce the younger generation to Nazrul’s life and literary works, stating, “It is through understanding his struggles and his literature that we can truly honor his memory.”

Nazrul, often hailed for his spirit of rebellion, has been a beacon of inspiration through his songs, poems, and writings. “The ghazals of Nazrul Islam evoke a divine sentiment, and despite his own impoverished circumstances, he remained a staunch advocate for the poor,” the Chief Minister added.

The ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Dipak Majumdar, and Advocate General Siddhartha Shankar Dey. Each echoed the sentiment that Nazrul’s legacy is not only preserved in statues and memorials but lives on through the values he championed.

Chief Minister Dr Saha urged, “To impart true respect to Kazi Nazrul Islam, we must bring his life and literature to the forefront for our youth. Only then can we ensure that the flame of his rebellious spirit continues to illuminate the path of righteousness.”