Two Drug Peddlers Arrested At Assam Arunachal Border Town Banderdewa By Arunachal Pradesh Police

NET Web Desk

On May 22 Banderdewa police, led by Inspector Kipa Hamak, intercepted a vehicle in Putung village and apprehended two individuals identified as Nur Jamal 27 years old RO of North Lakhimpur, Assam and Tajin Duchok 34 years old RO of Taliha, Upper subansiri district.

20 vials containing suspected heroin were found by the police during a personal search. One Maruti Alto car and one motorcycle that was used to transport illicit heroin were also seized by them.

Both had previously been arrested by the Banderdewa police in connection with a robbery case in December 2023, the reports stated.