Voting Begins For Sixth Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections In Six States Including Delhi, Haryana

Voting for the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls begins today, on May 25 in 58 constituencies in six states and two Union territories, including all the seven seats in Delhi and the Jangal Mahal region in Bengal.

Besides the national capital, polling will be held Saturday in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats of Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Simultaneously, polling will be held for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Over 11.13 crore voters – 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female and 5120 third gender – are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The Election Commission (EC) has deployed around 11.4 lakh polling officials at 1.14 lakh polling stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking to his official X handle urged people who are voting in the phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to vote in large numbers. “Every vote counts, make yours count too, ” PM Modi said on X.

Overall, 889 candidates are in the fray in this phase, Election Commission of India said.