Aryavart International University Tripura Empowers Education Through NEP 2020 Implementation And Faculty Sensitisation

NET Web Desk

Aryavart International University in Tripura continues its journey of academic innovation and excellence with the implementation of the National Bducation Policy (NEP) 2020 across all diploma and undergraduate (UG) programs.

This strategic move underscores the university’s commitment to providing a transformative educational experience for its students.

The integration of NEP 2020 at Aryavart International University marks a significant leap forward in academic evolution, emphasizing innovation, inclusivity, and digital readiness.

This progressive policy shift is poised to redefine the educational landscape by fostering interdisciplinary learning and empowering students to thrive in an ever-changing world.

In line with this commitment, the university recently conducted a two-day faculty sensitisation program on NEP 2020. The program aimed to equip faculty members with the necessary knowledge and tools to implement the policy effectively.

Emphasis was placed on making education more holistic, effective, and integrating general (academic) education, vocational education, and experiential learning.

Mr. Raman Kumar Roshan, Founder Chairman of Arvavart International University expressed enthusiasm about these developments, highlighting the university’s dedication to innovation, creativity, and academic excellence.

He emphasized the importance of providing students with dynamic and forward-thinking educational experience that prepares them for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Simultaneously, Aryavart International University is actively accepting admissions for various UG and PG programs for the 2024-25 academic session.

This includes a diverse range of disciplines, offering students a comprehensive educational journey that aligns with the principles of NEP 2020.