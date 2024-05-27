Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

126 POCSO Cases Reported Between 2016 And 2024 In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

Awareness and sensitization program on ‘Protection of Child from sexual Offenses Act 2012’ was conducted at DC Conference Hall, Kolasib today, which was chaired by Mr. John LT Sanga, Deputy Commissioner and attended by Superintendent of Police, Addl. DC, Chief Judicial Magistrate and representatives from DPO, CDPO, District Education Office, Excise & Narcotics, DRO, DIPRO, District Medical Superintendent, Child Welfare Committee and leaders of various NGOs.

In the meeting it was reported that 126 POCSO cases were reported between 2016 and 2024 in which most of the offenders were below the age of 18. Roadmap for awareness campaign on POCSO Act 2012 among youth was discussed in length, where Schools, Churches and NGOs will be the main medium for propagation of awareness messages.

Miss Cacy Malsawmtluangi Ralte, Chief Judicial Magistrate presented a power point on the main features, offenses and punishment under POCSO Act 2012.

