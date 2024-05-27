Arunachal: Vulnerable ‘Takins’ Sighted for the First Time in Tawang District

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable first, a group of takins, locally known as kemya, have been sighted in Zemithang in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh sparking excitement among the local community and conservationists alike.

This follows an earlier sighting by the Indian Army near T Gompa in Tripe Heights, located along the India-China border.

Additionally, a single takin was seen earlier this month near the sacred Chhamling Tso Lake, having apparently been separated from its group.

Residents of the area were thrilled by the sightings and believed that they came from Bhutan side.

They also expressed that for the first time takins have been captured on camera in their region.

Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu, whose constituency includes Zemithang, expressed her delight. “I am thrilled to learn that our beautiful region has been graced by the presence of takins, the mystical creatures known locally as kemya,” Lhamu posted on Facebook.

“Their majestic appearance has left us in awe, and I believe this sighting brings blessings and good fortune to our community. Such encounters are rare and auspicious, reminding us of the rich biodiversity that surrounds us,” she added.

Noting, Arunachal Pradesh shelters numerous endangered species, and the recent takin sightings underscore the state’s rich biodiversity.

“When we protect nature, nature amazes us with its beauty,” said Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

“The sighting of takins near Taksang village and Chhamling Tso Lake is a poignant reminder of our duty to preserve and appreciate the diverse wonders of our natural world. Let’s unite in our efforts to ensure that these enchanting creatures continue to bless our world with their presence,” Mein added.

As conservation efforts continue, the presence of takins in new areas brings hope and a renewed sense of purpose in preserving the unique wildlife of Arunachal Pradesh.