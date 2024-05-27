Arunachal’s Koj Rinya, IFS, Represents India At International Biodiversity Convention

NET Web Desk

In a momentous occasion for Arunachal Pradesh, Koj Rinya, IFS, from Ziro, represented the Indian delegation at the International Convention on Biodiversity.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride and congratulated Smt Rinya on her remarkable achievement via Twitter.

“Smt Koj Rinya’s participation at the international stage is a testament to the strides women from Arunachal Pradesh are making in diverse fields. Her representation is a source of immense pride for our state,” Chief Minister Khandu tweeted.

Rinya’s role at the convention underscores the significant progress made by women in Arunachal Pradesh, who continue to excel in various domains.

Her presence at the convention not only highlights her personal accomplishments but also showcases the growing influence and contributions of women from the region.

In his tweet, the Chief Minister also urged Smt Rinya to spotlight the initiatives undertaken by Arunachal Pradesh in the conservation of biodiversity.

Rinya’s representation at the convention is expected to bring attention to these efforts on a global platform, potentially fostering greater collaboration and support for biodiversity conservation initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh and the whole nation.