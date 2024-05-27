Cyclone Remal: Guwahati To Kolkata Flight Service Suspended

NET Web Desk

In response to the imminent threat posed by Cyclone ‘Remal’, flight operations between Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and Kolkata have been suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety amidst the anticipated severe weather conditions.

A total of 14 flights scheduled for Kolkata have been cancelled , significantly affecting travel plans for numerous passengers.

The airlines impacted include IndiGo, Alliance Air, Air India, and SpiceJet.

Specifically, the cancellations comprise four flights each by IndiGo and Alliance Air, one by Air India, and one by SpiceJet.

Authorities at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport have swiftly moved to suspend these flights as part of a proactive strategy to mitigate risks associated with Cyclone ‘Remal’.

Travelers are advised to remain vigilant and frequently check for updates from their respective airlines.

It is crucial for passengers to stay informed about further announcements regarding flight schedules and to exercise caution throughout this period of disruption.

For more information, passengers are encouraged to contact their airlines directly or visit the official airport website.