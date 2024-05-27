Cyclonic Storm “Remal”: Tripura’s Rain Gauge Hits 40.73 mm

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 27, 2024: The Cyclonic Storm “Remal” struck the coastal regions between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal on Sunday night. The storm made landfall around 11:30 PM impacting both countries. As of the latest update, it is currently positioned near Jashore in Bangladesh, approximately 185 km southwest of Agartala.

Tripura experienced an average rainfall of 40.73 mm from 8:30 AM IST to 2:30 PM IST today. The highest rainfall was recorded in the West Tripura district, measuring 59.5 mm, while the lowest was in the North Tripura district, measuring 27 mm.

The highest wind gust recorded as of 3:30 PM IST on May 27, 2024, reached 53.7 km/h at A D Nagar, West Tripura.

Fortunately, there have been no substantial reports of loss of life or major damage. However, some areas experienced uprooted trees and road blockades. The Disaster Management teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), trained Aapda Mitra, Civil Defence Volunteers, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), swiftly responded by clearing roads and restoring essential services. Most roads have been cleared within a few hours, and damage assessment is ongoing.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for today and tomorrow. These include Red and Orange Alerts due to the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall in isolated places across the state.

The emergency response measures include: These centers are operating round the clock to coordinate response efforts. The NDRF, SDRF, and trained volunteers are actively engaged in response services. One NDRF team has been strategically positioned closer to the cyclonic zone. Departments such as power, health, education, transport, public works, forest, and food are working in coordination with district administration. Ground-level functionaries are on high alert to mitigate the impact of the cyclone. Hospitals and Health Sub-Centres are ready to address health requirements. Relief and Rehabilitation Centers are on standby in case shelter is needed for affected people.

The Secretary of Revenue maintains constant communication with District Magistrates and Collectors. The state government is fully prepared to handle the impact of Cyclonic Storm “Remal.”

This information was provided by the Tripura Revenue Department in a press communiqué on Monday.