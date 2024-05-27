Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad To Lift Third IPL Trophy

NET Web Desk

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their third trophy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a completely one-sided final yesterday.

Having lost the toss, KKR produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss SRH for 113, the lowest-ever total in an IPL title clash. KKR chased down the target of 114 with as many as 57 balls to spare.

Venkatesh Iyer was the top scorer with an unbeaten 52 runs followed by Rahmanullah Gurbaz who scored 39 runs for KKR.

Earlier, SRH were all out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs. Skipper Pat Cummins was the highest scorer with 24 runs for SRH. KKR’s Andre Russell scalped 3 wickets and Mitchell Starc was declared Player of the Match.