Manipur Welcomes First Cement Consignment By Train At Khongsang Station

NET Web Desk

In a significant development for Manipur’s infrastructure sector, the state received its first consignment of cement by goods train at Khongsang Station.

This landmark initiative is set to drastically reduce transportation costs, making construction materials more affordable and accessible across the region.

The delivery marks a pivotal step forward in accelerating infrastructure projects, benefiting every citizen in Manipur.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed his gratitude in a tweet, acknowledging the efforts of Indian Railways and North Frontier Railway (NFR) officials for their relentless work in achieving this milestone.

“This initiative will greatly reduce the cost of transportation, making construction materials more affordable and accessible. It paves the way for accelerated infrastructure development, benefiting every citizen of our state. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Railways, North Frontier Railway (NFR), and the officials involved for their relentless efforts in making this possible,” said CM Biren Singh.

This initiative is seen as a vital component of the state’s broader strategy to modernize its infrastructure and boost economic activity.