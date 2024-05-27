Mizoram Governor Felicitates First-Rank Holders Of MBSE HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2024

NET Web Desk

In a ceremony held today at Raj Bhavan, Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati felicitated the first-rank holders of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations 2024.

The event celebrated the outstanding achievements of these students, who recently topped the results announced by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE).

The distinguished students included Lalmoipuia Lawmzual, the top scorer of the HSLC Examination from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl.

The HSSLC Examination toppers were Lalramdina Ralte in the Science stream, David Lalhminghlua in the Commerce stream, both from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, and Linden Lalremruatpuia in the Arts stream from Oikos Higher Secondary School, Aizawl.

Governor Kambhampati presented each student with cash incentives and citations, recognizing their hard work and dedication.

Following the felicitation, he engaged in an interactive session with the students, inquiring about their career aspirations and offering his guidance.

In his address, the Governor congratulated the students and extended his best wishes for their future endeavors. He encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and to use their talents to achieve greater success in their careers.

“Felicitated the top achievers of the HSLC and HSSLC Exams 2024 at Raj Bhavan today. Interacted with students about their goals and career plans. Congratulations to them for their hard work and dedication! Wishing them continued success in their future endeavors,” Dr. Kambhampati tweeted following the event.