Nagaland: NHM Partners With Vitamin Angels India To Boost Vitamin A Supplementation Coverage

NET Web Desk

National Health Mission Nagaland and Vitamin Angels India has entered into a partnership to strengthen and expand nutrition interventions, specifically vitamin A supplementation (VAS) and de-worming among children under 5 years of age.

The project will use an implementation science approach and seek to increase demand, and improve supply and delivery of vitamin A.

A technical support group has been set up comprising key officials from both the parties.

The demonstration pilot will be carried out across three districts, namely Dimapur, Niuland and Ch├╝moukedima over 2024-25, while formative research phase for the pilot is set to begin by June or July.

The central government recommends that children under 5 years receive 9 dosages of vitamin A supplements every six months.

According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-21, about 46 percent of children age 9-35 months received VAS in Nagaland as compared to about 71 percent at the all India level.