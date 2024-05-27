Nagaland: NHM Partners With Vitamin Angels India To Boost Vitamin A Supplementation Coverage

NET Web Desk

National Health Mission Nagaland and Vitamin Angels India has entered into a partnership to strengthen and expand nutrition interventions, specifically vitamin A supplementation (VAS) and de-worming among children under 5 years of age.

The project will use an implementation science approach and seek to increase demand, and improve supply and delivery of vitamin A.

A technical support group has been set up comprising key officials from both the parties.

The demonstration pilot will be carried out across three districts, namely Dimapur, Niuland and Chümoukedima over 2024-25, while formative research phase for the pilot is set to begin by June or July.

The central government recommends that children under 5 years receive 9 dosages of vitamin A supplements every six months.

According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-21, about 46 percent of children age 9-35 months received VAS in Nagaland as compared to about 71 percent at the all India level.