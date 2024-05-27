Nagaland: Wokha District Disaster Management Authority Reviews District’s Monsoon Preparedness

NET Web Desk

Wokha District Disaster Management Authority met to review the monsoon preparedness for the district, today, on May 27.

Deputy Commissioner, Wokha Ajit Kumar Ranjan requested departments to monitor the road conditions in their respective areas so as to ensure timely repair and maintenance in the event of any casualties.

He also directed the Department of NH and PWD (Road & Bridges) to put in place necessary machineries for emergency.

Ranjan further stressed clearing drainages and culverts at the earliest.

Noting that with the onset of monsoon, there is imminent floods, landslides and other kinds of disaster, he urged all departments to be prepared to tackle any eventualities.

The meeting also reviewed the status and availability of food grains, fuel, LPG, medicines and other essential commodities.