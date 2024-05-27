NIT Meghalaya Launches Pioneering Computer Training Centre For Visually Impaired

NET Web Desk

In a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of visually impaired individuals, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya has inaugurated a specialized computer training centre at its temporary campus in Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah.

This center, the first of its kind in the region, will provide vital skills to visually impaired residents of Meghalaya.

According to official data, Meghalaya is home to approximately 2,300 visually impaired individuals.

Recognising the need for specialized training to improve their employment prospects, NIT Meghalaya has developed a comprehensive two-month course. The curriculum includes basic training in Microsoft Office, Excel, document writing, web browsing, and social media literacy.

The inaugural batch will consist of 10 participants, who will receive certificates upon successful completion of the course.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by NIT Meghalaya to support differently-abled individuals in securing sustainable livelihoods.

Plans are already underway to establish a dedicated skill development centre at the institute’s main campus in Sohra.

The training centre was formally inaugurated by noted actress Maya Alagh and Sunil Alagh, Chairman of the Board of Directors, NIT Meghalaya.

The event was also graced by the presence of NIT Meghalaya’s Director, Prof. Pinakeswar Mahanta, along with faculty members and other dignitaries.

Dr. Bunil Kumar Balabantaray, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, led the development of this innovative centre.

Notably, the initiative also received support from the Blind Lead Trust, represented by Co-Founder and Managing Director Jitendra Dkhar, Secretary Bandwina Khymdeit, and Trustees Kanai Debnath and Kamdathmu Langstang.