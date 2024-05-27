Plea to Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha from Hospital Bed: Girl Seeks Urgent Help for Life-Saving Treatment”

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 27, 2024: In a poignant plea from her hospital bed, Sonia Akhter, a young girl from Tripura’s Nalajala area of Bishramganj in Sepahijala district is appealing for urgent financial support to continue her medical treatment. Sonia, who has been battling a complex illness for 20 years is currently hospitalized at GB Hospital but requires advanced treatment in Chennai, which her family cannot afford.

“I want to live. I can’t talk anymore. Please share as much as you can so that this video of mine reaches the Chief Minister,” implored Sonia in a heart-wrenching video message recorded from her hospital bed. Her plea is not from a social media influencer seeking views but from a desperate patient fighting for her life.

Sonia is suffering from a persistent tumour in her hand, which, despite surgical intervention at GB Hospital in Agartala has not healed. Doctors have now advised that she seek advanced treatment in Chennai, where facilities are better equipped to handle her condition. Unfortunately, Sonia’s family is financially weak and cannot bear the cost of the treatment.

Sonia’s father, who is also ill, is unable to support her medical expenses. The family, already burdened with medical costs, is at a loss for how to proceed. “We have tried everything we can,” said a family member. “But now, we are financially drained and need help urgently.”

The tumour has been growing since Sonia’s birth, has now expanded to cover most of her hand. Despite an earlier surgery, the tumour remains a significant health issue exacerbating Sonia’s suffering. She was readmitted to GB Hospital four days back and doctors have expressed the urgency of shifting her to Chennai for specialized care.

Sonia’s situation is dire, as her condition has worsened over time. “Blood is not available in my body,” she mentioned, highlighting the critical state of her health. Her family overwhelmed and out of options, hopes that public support and the attention of the Chief Minister might provide a lifeline.

“We have no means left to seek help,” Sonia’s family echoed, appealing to the public to share her story widely. The hope is that by spreading her message, it will reach compassionate individuals and the Chief Minister, prompting immediate action to save her life.

Sonia’s story underscores the challenges faced by many in accessing necessary medical care due to financial constraints. Her family’s plight is a sobering reminder of the gaps in healthcare accessibility that can leave the most vulnerable in dire situations.

As Sonia’s plea circulates, there is a collective hope that it will not fall on deaf ears and that swift support will arrive to give Sonia a fighting chance at life.