Sikkim Government Fixes Taxi Fare Between Gangtok And Nathula To Prevent Overcharging By Tour Operators

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim government has fixed the taxi fare between Nathula and Gangtok to prevent overcharging by the tour operators.

According to an order issued by the Tourism & Civil Aviation Principal Secretary CS Rao, the fare for luxury and normal vehicles have been fixed at Rs 7,000 and Rs 6,500, respectively, including the permit charge, for round trip between Nathula and state capital Gangtok with immediate effect.

The tourism & civil aviation department also made public its contact number and police check post if an issue arises out of charging of excess fare.

The aggrieved visitors may contact the tourism & civil aviation department on 9434182178, the police check post on 7908081127 and the transport department on 9434126851 for any issues related to charging of excess fares, it said.

Anyone found violating the abovementioned rates shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Central Motor Vehicle Act,1988, the CMV Rules, 1989, and the Sikkim Motor Vehicles Rules, 1991 by the transport department, the order said.

The department has also capped the limit of permits for Nathula to be issued by it at 800 vehicles up to 30 June.

The central government had recently pulled up the state government for exorbitant taxi fare and travel permit being charged by tour operators from tourists visiting Sikkim.