Tripura: Attempted Murder Case Filed Against Eight for Attack on Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 27, 2024: A case has been filed against eight individuals for the attempted murder of Officer-in-Charge (OC) Prashanta Dey of Kalamchoura police station under Sepahijala district. The incident has stirred significant tension in the area, took place on Sunday afternoon when a group of miscreants attacked the OC.

The situation escalated following the death of businessman Ramprasad Deb, who was critically injured on the night of May 25th after being struck by a car carrying sugar. Despite receiving two days of intensive treatment at GBP Hospital, Deb succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. In response to his death, a group of protesters brought his body to the main gate of Kalamchoura police station on Sunday afternoon, demanding the arrest of the driver responsible for the accident. The protest quickly turned violent as the group began burning tires and blocking the road.

According to OC Prashanta Dey, the protesters forcibly entered the police station, storming into his quarters. “They tried to hit me on the head with a beer bottle. I barely managed to escape by locking myself in the bathroom,” Dey recounted. The assailants broke the door and ransacked the room, stealing a gold chain and cash. Dey added, “The police arrived just in time to rescue me.”

The unrest began after the family of Ramprasad Deb lodged a formal complaint, prompting the police to initiate standard procedures. OC Prashanta Dey expressed his bewilderment over the violent reaction, stating, “What is the fault of the Kalamchoura police? Why did the accused try to kill me? I want answers to these questions.”

On Monday, OC Prashanta Dey filed a case against the eight accused individuals, following the directives of the Sepahijala district police administration. The case registered under number 35/2024/KLC includes charges under Sections 147, 149, 427, 353, 384, and 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused—Manik Lal Das, Ranjan Deb, Ashish Biswas, Subhash Dev, Sukhen Das, Bikash Bhattacharya, Gobinda Sutradhar and Pranab Nama are currently absconding. The incident has heightened tensions in the region, with locals expressing both fear and outrage.

Inspector Saikat Das has been appointed as the investigation officer for this case. The police are actively pursuing the suspects and urging the public to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities during the investigation.