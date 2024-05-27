Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura: BSF Jawan’s Vehicle Turns Turtle Amid ‘Remal’ Cyclone Impact

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 27, 2024: A vehicle belonging to a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was involved in an accident attributed to the ongoing ‘Remal’ cyclone’s impact. The incident took place at the Patichari Dropgate area under Santirbazar sub-division in South Tripura district on Monday.

According to available details, the BSF jawan’s truck, bearing the registration number TR01M-0885, collided under circumstances linked to the cyclone. It was observed that the funeral car was moving at a high speed when it lost control due to the cyclone’s influence, resulting in the accident.

Thankfully, there were no casualties reported in connection with this incident. However, local authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the accident, shedding light on the sequence of events leading to the crash.

