Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Proposes Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Medical Colleges in State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 27, 2024: In a significant development for the healthcare sector of Tripura, the state government has announced plans to establish an Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Medical College in the near future. The announcement was made by the Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha during an impromptu visit to the state’s main Ayurvedic hospital.

The Chief Minister’s visit was not only a routine inspection but also a testament to his commitment to enhancing the state’s healthcare services. “Our government is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and people-oriented. The popularity of Ayurvedic treatments in Tripura is undeniable, and we are here to ensure that this ancient wisdom continues to serve our people alongside allopathy and homeopathy,” stated Dr. Saha.

During his visit, Dr. Saha meticulously reviewed the hospital’s facilities and interacted with both the staff and patients. He expressed satisfaction with the services provided and highlighted the hospital’s role in fulfilling the healthcare needs of the populace. “The premier Ayurvedic hospital of our state has become a beacon of hope for many. Its transition into a full-fledged medical college will not only elevate the standard of Ayurvedic education but also enhance the quality of patient care,” Dr. Saha elaborated.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister revealed that the government is contemplating the relocation of the hospital to a new site, which will be developed into the proposed Ayurvedic Medical College. This move is expected to provide a more conducive environment for both learning and healing.

In addition to the Ayurvedic institution, Dr. Saha disclosed plans for the construction of a Homeopathic Medical College in Rentus Colony. “The establishment of a Homeopathic Medical College will complement our healthcare framework, offering a holistic approach to health and wellness,” he added.

The state’s initiative to integrate traditional medicine into its healthcare system reflects a growing trend towards embracing alternative therapies. With these developments, Tripura is poised to become a hub for traditional medical education and treatment, catering to the diverse healthcare preferences of its citizens.